David Southern to leave Dundee United at the end of the month

Chief Operating Officer David Southern is to leave Dundee United at the end of the month.

His impending departure comes as no great surprise following the arrival of new American owner Mark Ogren back in December.

The former Hearts chief executive has stayed on to ensure a smooth transition with the change of regime at Tannadice and the parting of the ways that’s now been announced appears to be amicable.

“David has been very supportive for the period of time that we have worked together and I would like to wish him well for his future,” said managing director Mal Brannigan.

“He worked extremely hard during his time at the club and played a key part during the due diligence process ahead of Mark and Scott Ogren taking ownership of Dundee United.

“I look forward to seeing him again at Tannadice in the near future.”

Appointed by former owner Stephen Thompson in 2014, Southern was seen as a calming influence during some difficult times at Tannadice.

“It has been a period of significant change in the club’s history including three different ownership groups in the last calendar year alone,” Southern said.

“These changes have culminated in Dundee United now having solid financial foundations on which to build.

“I’m pleased to have played my part in this transition and I’d like to thank the staff at the club for their tremendous efforts in recent times and wish owners Mark and Scott along with the new management board, as well as Robbie, the team and fans the very best.”

Boss Robbie Neilson, meanwhile, has backed new Argentine full-back Adrian Sporle to be a big hit.

“Here we play the game at 100mph and it’s end to end, so it will be new to him,” said Robbie.

“He will have to get used to teams playing in behind and trying to turn him but he will pick that up.”