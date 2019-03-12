Dundee mum says sex abuse at home when he was 8 led to her son killing man in city

The city of Dundee was left in shock in March 2002 when David Roache murdered John Kelly in the Hilltown.

The attack, which saw Roache stab Kelly more than 30 times, happened just yards away from the victim’s front door as the two men made their way to a nearby pub. Roache was found guilty of murder after standing trial and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison.

On July 9 2016, Roache was found dead in his cell at Low Moss Prison near Glasgow, with the family of Kelly fearing any chance of answers may have been lost.

But now the killer’s mother, Margaret Mackie, has revealed her son had begun writing a book in prison which details stories of his complex life, including the sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

There appeared to be little reason for the senseless killing, and when Roache died both his own mother Margaret Mackie and John Kelly’s family assumed the explanation had followed him to the grave.

But now Margaret, 66, has revealed she hopes to find some answers in an unfinished book her son was writing about his life before and after he murdered Mr Kelly.

The Tele understands that in his draft manuscripts David Roache talks about his life leading up to that fateful night in the Hilltown in 2002.

Margaret said: “What happened to David as a young boy played a major part in making him the man who turned into a murderer.

“David was repeatedly seriously sexually abused as a young boy at home in Dundee by a family member.

“That abuse, which began when he was only eight and continued for four years, was what led to him eventually taking another man’s life.”

In September last year, John Martin was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh to three years and nine months in prison for the historic sexual abuse of David Roache.

Margaret said: “David suffered very badly as a young boy at the hands of John Martin, who was a trusted family member.

“He would regularly babysit and I had no reason not to trust him.

“David told me afterwards that his life effectively ended as that eight-year old boy.”

Margaret only discovered around 12 years after it ended that Roache had suffered horrific sexual abuse at the hands of a relative.

She said she now planned to complete her son’s book, which she hopes will go some way to explaining why David went on to lead the life he lived, including becoming a serious and habitual drug user.

She said: “I was also horrified to learn that at the time of the abuse David had confided in another family member but had been told to keep quiet.

“David finally confided in me in 1996 about what happened. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, I was devastated.

“We reported the abuse and his abuser was taken to court. However, he was let off because of lack of evidence.”

After Roache’s suicide Margaret continued the fight on her son’s behalf which eventually led to his abuser’s conviction last year.

“I’m angry that his abuser got such a short time in prison. I want to get David’s book published to get his story out there to explain what he went through.

“I feel guilty that David had to keep this to himself for so long and I hadn’t been able to protect him.”

Her plans could now pave the way for a remarkable meeting with members of John Kelly’s family, as both sides seek closure on the horrific events of the past.

