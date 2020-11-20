Watch moment Scotland goalie David Marshall gets hero’s welcome as he returns to Derby training

Scotland hero David Marshall has been given an wonderful welcome back to Derby County by his clubmates.

The goalkeeper’s penalty shootout save against Serbia secured the national team’s qualification for next summer’s Euros – the first time in 23 years the Scots will have been at a major finals.

After the victory in Belgrade, Marshall’s Scotland team-mates paid tribute to him with a conga and song that had his name used in the lyrics of Whigfield hit Saturday Night.

His Derby colleagues obviously saw the footage on social media and used it as part of their superb welcome home party for the goalie at training.

Whigfield singer Sannie Charlotte Carlson, 50, said this week that she wants to perform her UK chart topper from 1994 at the Euros in tribute to the ex-Celtic star.

She told The Scottish Sun: “It would be fun to do the song with the new Scotland team lyrics.

“If Scotland are interested let’s see what happens. I’d be up for singing a song with the team or doing a song at the stadium.

“Singing the song at the Euros would be funny. I’ve always been up for a good laugh. It would be awesome after how bad this year has been.”