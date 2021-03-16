David Davis says text messages show ‘collusion, perjury and criminal conspiracy’ in Alex Salmond saga

Former Cabinet minister David Davis has accused senior figures in the SNP of “collusion, perjury and criminal conspiracy” in relation to the investigation into Alex Salmond.

Mr Davis suggested there had been “interference” from the highest levels in the complaints process against Mr Salmond.

The Tory MP read text messages, leaked to him by a whistle-blower, which he said showed a “concerted effort” by SNP staffers to drum up complaints against Mr Salmond in a bid to see him jailed.

Mr Salmond was cleared last year of sexually assaulting nine women while he was Scotland’s first minister.

Mr Davis also alleged the text messages poked holes in Nicola Sturgeon’s testimony before the Salmond inquiry as to when she became aware of complaints against the former first minister.

The ex-Brexit secretary later hit out at the Crown Office for ordering redactions of Mr Salmond’s submission to the Holyrood inquiry.

Ex-Cabinet minister David Davis is calling for an amendment to the Scotland Act to give Holyrood additional powers in light of the Salmond inquiry — Dan O'Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) March 16, 2021

He said: “The redactions are clearly not designed to protect the complainants, they are designed to protect the first minister from accountability to the inquiry.”

He added: “Of course there should be protections over sensitive material exposed in criminal trials, we agree that.

“But those protections should not prevent a parliamentary committee from doing its job of holding government to account.

“Together, these litany of acts have repeatedly frustrated the committee and denied the public full transparency and accountability.

“They fit squarely into a pattern of evasiveness and abuse of process.”

He added: “The Holyrood inquiry has exposed some critical failings at the heart of the Scottish Government, they failed with a complaints process, they failed at key legal advice, they failed to honour commitments to ensure a transparent parliamentary review.

“But perhaps perhaps more worrying, the inquiry has revealed the limits of what the Scottish Parliament can expose, there is a deficit of power and with it comes a deficit of responsibility.”

Mr Davis called for amendments to the 1998 Scotland Act to bolster the powers of Holyrood.

Replying for the Government, Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart did not comment specifically on the allegations made by Mr Davis.

A spokesman for First Minister Ms Sturgeon said in a statement: “As with Mr Salmond’s previous claims and cherry picking of messages, the reality is very different to the picture being presented.

“Every message involving SNP staff has been seen by the committee previously. Their views have been widely reported as dismissive of them.”