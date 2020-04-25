Angus man celebrates 100th birthday in style during coronavirus lockdown

A Carnoustie stalwart has celebrated his 100th birthday in lockdown with some peh and pipes.

David Lowson marked his centenary yesterday with a piper playing outside in his back garden and a homemade steak pie.

David, whose ancestors founded the town of Carnoustie, unfortunately had to forgo a big birthday party because of the current lockdown, but that didn’t stop his family trying to celebrate as best they could.

Daughter-in-law Sheena MacDonald-Lowson said: “Unfortunately we had to cancel all the stuff we were going to do, we were going to have a big dinner for everyone.

“It’s a shame, but you just have to carry on.”

David grew up in Carnoustie and Dundee and went to Logie Secondary School before becoming a factory apprentice.

“When he was younger he was a great cyclist, he was always cycling around Dundee and loved going to Dunkeld on camping weekends,” said Sheena.

“He was also very active in the labour movement when he was a young man working in the factories and was active in getting the labour union organised.

“He was very smart so he went off to England to become a parole officer and went on to become a social work lecturer at Liverpool University for most of his life.

“But he kept the house here in Carnoustie and came back.”

David married Catherine Mitchell from Dundee and they have a son called Allan.

After Catherine died, David went on to get remarried at the age of 85 to June, an old university acquaintance.

David and June were married for 15 years and spent a lot of time travelling the world together until her death two years ago.

David also has three grandchildren called Kyle, Drew and Brent and two great-grandchildren called Morgan and Nicholas, who all live in Vancouver, Canada.

And David also keeps in touch with his late twin brother’s family in Australia and New Zealand.

Sheena told the Tele the secret to David’s long-life is his optimism.

She continued: “He always sees the best in people, there is never any negativity.

“He has such a positive outlook, even through adversity, and you never hear him talking anyone down or saying anything bad about him.

“I am always amazed by his positive attitude.”

She added: “David is an amazing person, he is still involved in the Probus Club and goes along to the tea dance group.

“It is only in the last year he has slowed down a bit.

“He had wanted a birthday party for all the folk at the Probus Club and tea dance group to thank them for all their years of friendship.”

As well as celebrating with a steak pie, members of the Carnoustie community have written birthday messages to him.