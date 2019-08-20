Daughter tells story of hero piper dad’s incredible bravery during Second World War

The story of a revered Second World War soldier who continued playing the pipes despite being shot three times during battle has been told in a book commemorating his bravery.

The Piper of Tobruk, which describes the extraordinary life and heroism of Major Robert Roy MBE, DCM has been written by his daughter, Alice Soper.

Like her dad, Alice has a big Dundee link. She received her primary education at Glebelands and was due to attend Morgan Academy.

However, Major Roy, a Black Watch hero, was then posted from Dundee to Kirkcaldy.

But that wasn’t Alice’s last link to the City of Discovery, as she did her teacher training at Dundee College of Education and taught at Kirkton Primary.

From 1952-56, her dad was regimental sergeant major with the 4th/5th battalion of The Black Watch (TA) based in Dundee.

It was while there that he was recommended for his MBE by Lieutenant-Colonel WJ Campbell Adamson.

In the submission, it was said that “RSM Roy is an excellent RSM to this battalion. He carries out all of his duties with zeal and enthusiasm far above the ordinary and spares neither his own time, nor his personal convenience, in order to further the efficiency and wellbeing of the unit.”

Alice said: “Dad passed away in 1960. I was only 11 at the time and had only just become aware of his bravery in 1941 at Tobruk.

“My father was a modest man and I am immensely proud of him for what he achieved.”

Major Roy died of a brain haemorrhage at Edinburgh Castle where he was rehearsing for the lone piper role at the Military Tattoo.

He gained the title Piper of Tobruk due to his fearless action in the face of the enemy. Playing his pipes, he led the 2nd Battalion Black Watch at the Allied breakout in the Libyan city after it was besieged.

He was struck during enemy fire but got to his feet and continued playing, only to be hit again.

Once more he got to his feet, but was hit a third time. Unable to get up, he kept playing his pipes while lying on the ground.

He went on to serve in India and Burma and then, with more distinction, during the final European campaign of the Second World War.

Four years after hostilities ceased, he was posted to TA HQ in Kirkcaldy where he remained for three years before his move across the River Tay.

After his death, a military funeral took place at Hayfield Cemetery in Kirkcaldy when his pipes that had inspired men on the battlefield were heard again in lament.

Five senior Army officers who had commanded Pipe Major Roy were among those who attended the funeral.

Alice went on: “I started writing the book after mum passed away. It has taken me a few years to write.

“I didn’t even set out to write a book about dad. I set out to do some ancestry research.

“Even though dad was born in Glasgow, I discovered there are a lot of Roys in Perthshire, so it was no wonder he joined The Black Watch.

“Dad loved the pipes and as children, my brother, sister and I grew up with the sound of pipes played by students dad taught in our Dundee home.”

Perth-based Tippermuir Books has published the book with the jacket design by Zack Fummey, the great-grandson of a Black Watch soldier. It is available from bookstores including Waterstones.