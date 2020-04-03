Daughter hails ‘simply the best’ neighbour who helped mum celebrate 88th birthday in isolation due to coronavirus lockdown

The daughter of a Dundee pensioner who celebrated her birthday in isolation has praised the efforts of her neighbours who helped her mark the special occasion.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Moira Chisholm and her family were not able to see their mum Ruby earlier this week as she celebrated her 88th birthday at home in Broughty Ferry.

But Ruby Smyth was still treated to a mini-celebration as kind-hearted neighbour Heather Reid left her gifts and treated her to a rendition of “Happy Birthday” as she watched from the comfort of her home.

“We couldn’t visit her but all the family called her to wish her a great day,” Moira said.

“Heather (Ruby’s neighbour) however, made up for us not being there by singing happy birthday under my mum’s kitchen window and really made her day.

“She also left birthday gifts on the doorstep for her, including a book by Jane McDonald, who she loves, and that was a great gesture.

“Thank you, Heather, you’re simply the best.”

Because of her age and her diabetes, Ruby is following the government’s advice to stay at home during the virus outbreak but this means her close family are not getting to see her as often as they normally would.

Moira said: “I have not even had time to get her a card. I’d usually pop out during my lunch break and get one but things are all different at the moment.

“My sister Ruth is in Aberdeen so she can’t come down to Dundee at the moment. Other family members are key workers so they can’t see her either.

“We get her shopping and drop it off at her door though and she’s doing great. She is a very independent woman.”

Moira also spoke about how her mother’s neighbours have rallied together to help each other navigate the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60-year-old added: “Heather and my mum have been neighbours for probably over 15 years. They speak most days, although at the moment they are just shouting to one another.

“And my mum actually got a card through the door from another neighbour asking if she needed help with her shopping and things like that. My sister got in touch with them to say that they were helping out but thank you for the offer.

“Mum did say that she didn’t actually know the neighbour but she will definitely speak to her once this is over.”

