Daughter of 9/11 victim dies after choking in pancake-eating contest

A college student whose father was killed in the 9/11 attacks died after choking on her food during a pancake-eating contest.

Caitlin Nelson, 20, died in New York City hospital on Sunday, after taking part in the competition at Sacred Heart University.

The student, from New Jersey, started choking during the contest last Thursday after eating around four or five pancakes, according to onlookers.

Two nursing students who were there immediately began trying to save her.

They were quickly joined by police officers and paramedics who scrambled to save her, police say.

She was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport in critical but stable condition and transferred to New York on Friday.

Fairfield police Lieutenant Bob Kalamaras said: “It’s a tragic event that started out as something fun,” adding, “It was just a tragic accident.”

Several thousand people gathered on the Sacred Heart campus to remember Nelson – who was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

A Mass dedicated to her was followed by a candlelight vigil.

Nelson’s father, James Nelson, was a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officer killed in the September 11 attacks.

The 40-year-old was killed while trying to rescue people trapped in the World Trade Centre.

His obituary said he was survived by two daughters, 11-year-old Anne and five-year-old Caitlin.