Date set to rebuild Dundee wall – more than a year after it collapsed

A date has been set for work to rebuild a wall in Broughty Ferry – more than a year after it collapsed.

The wall on Ellieslea Road came crashing down moments after Karen Arensbach and her three-year-old daughter drove past in October last year.

Residents were told in September that the repairs would begin soon and that they were expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

But approval has only now been given.

The rebuilding of the wall is due to start on December 19 and is expected to be complete by March.

Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has been working with residents to get the local authority to take action.

The Liberal Democrat said: “I am relieved to be advised that contractors have finally been appointed and a start date has been promised to residents. These works are long overdue.

“Residents have shown the utmost patience in this matter.

“It should have been resolved long before now and I will therefore continue to keep a close eye on progress to ensure this matter is now properly resolved within the promised timescale.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “A delay occurred during the tender process.”