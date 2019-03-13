Date set for council by-election following death of Brian Gordon

The arrangements for a by-election to replace the late councillor, Brian Gordon, have been announced by Dundee City Council.

The by-election will be held on Thursday May 2 for Mr Gordon’s seat in the North East ward, covering residents in areas such as Fintry, Whitfield, Mill o’ Mains and Claverhouse.

Details of candidates are yet to be announced.

Mr Gordon died last month following a short illness at the age of 66.

A round of tributes was heard at a meeting of the council, with group leaders from across the political spectrum paying their respects.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick described him as a “passionate advocate for Dundee, in his ward and the city as a whole”, while Labour leader Kevin Keenan said he had been inundated with tributes from his constituents.

A minute’s silence followed the tributes in the council chamber.