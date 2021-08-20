Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Date revealed for unveiling of Dundee United legend Jim McLean’s statue

By Neil Henderson
August 20, 2021, 12:14 pm
The statue of Jim McLean will be unveiled in September.
The statue of Jim McLean will be unveiled in September.

A bronze statue of Dundee United FC’s most successful manager – the late Jim McLean – is set to be unveiled the day before the Dundee derby.

The statue immortalises Jim as he proudly holds aloft the Premier Division trophy, won by United in 1983, the only time in the club’s history.

Created by Edinburgh based sculptor, Alan Heriot, the statue was commissioned following £62,000 of donations by Dundee United supporters and well-wishers from across the globe.

Donations from around the globe

Set on a two-metre-high platform at the top of the ramp behind the Eddie Thompson Stand, the tribute has been designed to allow supporters to take their picture with the statue.

Its position will also allow the statue to look over towards the stadium McLean helped build.

Positioning of the statue will allow fans to view it and take photographs.

The private ceremony on Saturday September 18 will include Jim’s wife Doris, his two sons, Gary and Colin, and other McLean family members as well as club chairman, Mark Ogren.

There will also be representatives from the statue steering group and players and staff from the 1983 league-winning team.

Fans will have their first opportunity to view the statue on from 6pm until 8pm on the day of its unveiling.

Fans’ chance to see new statue

Fans attending the derby versus Dundee the following day will be able to see the statue in all its glory from 9am onwards.

George Haggarty from the steering group said: “We are honoured to have planned, organised and commissioned this wonderful statue and look forward to the ceremony and thereafter the opportunity for fans to come and see the statue that they donated to the club.”

Club chairman Mark Ogren said: “The commitment and contribution to Dundee United by Jim is still felt around the city and the stadium to this day and I am delighted that we can now unveil the statue ahead of the Dundee derby.”

McLean achieved legendary status

McLean achieved legendary status among fans, spending his entire managerial career at United after joining from city rivals Dundee.

Building on the foundations put in place by Jerry Kerr, he also revolutionised United’s standing in European football.

Legendary Dundee Utd manager, Jim McLean.

Domestically under his stewardship the club won two league cups and the Scottish Premier Division title and reach several Scottish Cup finals.

Meanwhile he made Dundee United a fearsome side European football in the 1980s beating teams as illustrious as Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach and Monaco.

He went on to lead the Tangerines to the UEFA Cup final in 1987 as well as a European Cup semi-final in 1984.

Jim McLean: Examining the distinct phases of legendary manager’s time at Dundee United and how he evolved