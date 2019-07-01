Date for new crossing announced as grieving Fife grandad follows through with A92 pledge

A grieving grandfather’s four-year campaign to make safe the stretch of road where his grandson was killed could soon be over.

Robert Brown, who has met two former Scottish transport ministers at the site on the A92 in Glenrothes where nine-year-old Logan Carrie was killed in February 2015, has campaigned tirelessly since to have a pedestrian crossing installed.

Now Transport Scotland bosses have finally given a completion date for a crossing.

The youngster’s death, after being involved in a collision while crossing the busy trunk road, was the 17th fatality on the A92 in the past decade.

The tragedy sparked a public outcry for the stretch of road between Cadham and Balfarg junctions to be made safer.

Mr Brown vowed to lobby for safety improvements so Logan’s death would not be in vain.

He said: “I’ve said all along that I will fight to my last breath to see that road made safe – nothing has changed.

“I’ve witnessed mums with prams, schoolchildren and other individuals continuing to cross at the same point where Logan was killed.

“Until there’s a crossing in place it’s another tragedy waiting to happen.”

Derek Williamson, Transport Scotland’s road safety manager, confirmed the crossing will be installed in the coming months and will be ready for public use by the end of August.

He said: “The issue of a crossing has been a complex one as there are access routes to the crossing that are also required.”