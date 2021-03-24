Date confirmed for re-opening of Fife sports facilities

Fife’s leading provider of sports and leisure services has confirmed most of its facilities will reopen from the end of next month.

Charitable trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, has welcomed the Scottish Government’s indicative date of April 26 and has confirmed that it has all necessary health and safety protocols in place to welcome back customers.

Unlike the first lockdown, which saw the trust operate a phased re-opening programme, it will open doors on all but one of its facilities on the same date.

Work to address issues related to Covid-19 health and safety measures at the Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland is continuing, and it will reopen as soon as possible.

Emma Walker, chief executive for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Our staff are eager to get back into centres and get ready to welcome customers.

“Teams are working hard behind the scenes to prepare buildings and are engaging with clubs and users who have regular bookings.

“In addition, communications have started with members of Leisure Active, participants of the health programme and Learn to Swim participants.

“Prior to the lockdown in December, we had enjoyed several months of service delivery and our health and safety measures were very robust – indeed we received consistently high satisfactions scores from customers who felt staff were well informed and that social distancing and hygiene measures were of a very high standard.

“We are confident that we are in a very good position to welcome customers back so that they can get active safely again.”

The trust’s preparations come as it launched a video marking the work of staff and efforts of local people to stay active over the 12 months since the first lockdown was implemented in March last year.

As of last week, the trust has been able to re-introduce its popular outdoor fitness sessions as well as a walking programme for participants of its award-winning health and wellbeing programme supporting people living with long-term health conditions.

From April 5, the trust will expand outdoor provision for 12 to 17-year-olds who can resume contact sports.

Convener of Fife Council’s Community and Housing Services sub-committee, Judy Hamilton, said: “Recognising the trust’s experience in opening in a Covid-safe manner, it’s really great to see the plans for the re-opening again of facilities. And, the huge amount of work going on to provide a safe and fun environment for us to enjoy sport, fitness and leisure.

“It is great news that we are able to look at possibilities for reopening the Beacon, and I know that a lot of work is taking place behind the scenes to make this a reality.

“I would urge you to take advantage of the facilities and outdoor opportunities. Look out for the notices and social media, that will promote the centres, as and when they open and take every chance to enjoy them.”