Date announced for next year’s Dundee Vegan Festival

Dundee Vegan Festival has announced the date of its 2020 event after taking a year out.

Next year’s event will take place at Bonar Hall in the West End of the city on April 11.

It will feature 40 vendors offering cruelty-free foodstuffs and other goods and gifts, as well as talks and workshops covering all aspects of a vegan lifestyle and local activities.

More than 1,400 people attended last year’s event at the Abertay Student Centre but this year’s event had to be cancelled after outgrowing the venue.

Festival organiser Barry Mackie-Conlon said he was expecting a “full house” for 2020.

He said: “Over the last three years, there has been a very clear increase of interest nationally and that is reflected in Dundee.

“With a significant number of locals identifying as vegan and plant-based food businesses popping up across the city, veganism is here to stay.”