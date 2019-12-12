Data reveals how Dundee’s general election candidates have targeted voters

New data reveals how Dundee’s general election candidates have been spending money in a bid to influence voting on Thursday.

Analysis of information published by Facebook’s Ad Library shows Brexit Party candidate Stuart Waiton and Labour candidate Jim Malone have spent cash on ads which they are directly targeting at people in the local area.

The sponsored posts – which take the form of articles, videos and photos – appear within the news feeds on Facebook and Instagram.

They resemble other social media posts, but people do not need to be following their pages or expressing support for the candidate to be shown the ads.

Data published by Facebook in the interests of transparency shows the Scottish Labour Party has paid a two-figure sum each week to put ads for the Labour candidate into the digital news feeds of Dundonians.

At present, Mr Malone’s campaign has a dozen different adverts running, with each addressing a different issue such as manifesto commitments, poverty and mental health.

In another ad, he attacks the SNP and Conservative candidates for failing to appear at a hustings event in Lochee.

Ads running both now and earlier in December in support of Mr Malone have been seen approximately 35,000 times – likely to include ads seen more than once by the same person.

Brexit Party Dundee West candidate Stuart Waiton has spent £225 on displaying advertisements supporting him on social media.

He is currently running three adverts: one on his candidacy, an essay entitled “The People versus the New Snobs” and another which links to an interview he gave to BBC News.

Mr Waiton’s past and present adverts have been seen over 40,000 times.

The audience each ad reaches is tailored depending on its content.

For example, an advert published by Mr Malone’s team entitled “What will Labour do for Women?” was tailored exclusively to be seen by female social media users.

Another featuring a smiling child holding a balloon, was also predominantly skewed towards women. An ad on football regulations was largely delivered to men.

Mr Waiton’s ads have predominantly reached male audiences. A previous ad featuring two young women holding Brexit Party signs and imploring first-time voters to get involved with the party was exclusively targeted at people aged between 18 and 34.

Other candidates in the running in Dundee, including both SNP and Conservative candidates, have not paid for advertising, instead hoping to spread their message via “organic” activity such as people liking, sharing and commenting on posts.

However, their national parties may have chosen to target ads at the city – but Facebook does not publish data on how exactly ads are targeted at people.

However, it builds up profiles of each user – making assumptions on topics such as their interests, likes and dislikes – as they use the site over time.

People can see why they were individually targeted for an ad by selecting “Why am I seeing this ad?” in the corner of each advertisement.