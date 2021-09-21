Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Darts and snooker hall next to Dundee Odeon could open before end of year

By Steven Rae
September 21, 2021, 6:19 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 6:24 pm
Darts pool snooker Douglas
The venue will be joined on to the Odeon Cinema in Douglas.

A new darts, pool and snooker hall could be opened next to the Odeon cinema in Dundee before the end of the year.

The games centre, in the former Battlefield Live laser tag and paintball unit at the leisure park on Douglasfield Road, has been given approval by council planners.

Publican Mark McGurty, who is behind the plans for the 170-capacity venue, says he hopes to launch the business within months.

Darts pool snooker Douglas
The entrance to the former Battlefield Live unit.

He said: “It’s been a long time of waiting – because of Covid it’s taken that bit longer to go ahead.

“We’ve had to put in the full planning application which has been accepted, so now we’re waiting for the next step which is the licensing board.

“I don’t anticipate any problems there either.”

What will the centre offer?

The hall – which will open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays – will host various competitions throughout the year, as well as selling food and drink.

Mr McGurty, 47 – who runs the Barrels and the High Corner pubs in the Hilltown – said: “It’s a site that I’ve been after for some years.

“It’s like everything, it’s a gamble, but there are only three snooker halls in Dundee and nothing up that end of the city. I think there should be a great footfall.

“I think we could get people before and after visiting the bingo and the Odeon, going for a few drinks and then the option of a game of pool as well.

“It’s snooker, pool, darts – whatever the person visiting wants, and we’re also going to be doing takeaway food, so things like crepes and milkshakes.”

Previous plans for Hilltown Indoor Market

Mr McGurty had previously planned a similar venture at the former Hilltown Indoor Market, but that idea was scrapped when the building was destroyed in a fire in 2018.

He added: “We’ll be looking to sign the contract with the landlord in the next two to three weeks. Once we do that we can start the undertaking works.

“I’d hope we could be open for the turn of the year. If it’s sooner that would be fantastic, but we’ll see how quickly the builders progress.

The Odeon cinema in Dundee.

“The building is in good condition. We’ll take it back to a shell and then take it from there.

“So there’s us, the Odeon, the bingo, the gym. It’s just a case of hoping that people use the facilities, and I think they will.”

The venture has been given the go-ahead just weeks after a leisure park was given the green light for the old Hilltown market site.

It includes proposals for a bowling alley, soft play area, indoor golf, bar and restaurant.