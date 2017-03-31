Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is delighted long-time deputy Darren Taylor will be working with him on a full-time basis again.

And he believes his appointment as Head of Football Operations at Tannadice will enable the Tangerines to widen the talent pool from which the make signings.

Taylor has become a familiar face in the United dug-out on match days this season and has also been working — unpaid — with the coaching staff during the week.

Some of those duties will continue but, from the weekend, his main focus will be on overseeing the club’s recruitment.

It’s a role Ray identified as needing filling shortly after he became manager last summer and he’s delighted to have Taylor officially on board.

“I’ve brought him in to do the recruitment side because we have to be working on bringing in talent from England and other places to make sure we get the best value for whatever money,” said Ray.

“The pool from which we’ve been drawing has been too narrow but now we’ll have a structure in place to put that right.

“And I know Darren will do a great job. He’s hard working and loyal and he’s giving up a very good job to come here full-time.

“He is committed to Dundee United, you can see that from the work he’s already done this season.

“For me it’s great to have someone I know I can trust 100% because Darren has worked with me at every club I’ve managed.”

Ray, meanwhile, is hopeful all those who were on duty for Tuesday’s win over Ayr United will be fit for the trip to Queen of the South on Saturday.

It will be United’s eighth game in just over a month and, as injuries have mounted, it’s been a strain on resources.

“Some of the boys are almost out on their feet right now.

“Tony Andreu has played every single game, so has William Edjenguele, and they are feeling it, a lot of the boys are.

“With the injuries we have, we are stretched and we don’t really have strength in depth to the squad.

“It’s tough going right now but there has been a great response from the players.

“They are working hard and the win in the cup final last weekend and then against Ayr have given us a bit of momentum.”