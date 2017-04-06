A Dundee man is set to cycle more than a hundred miles in memory of his partner who died of skin cancer.

Darren Reid’s partner Linzi Craig, 22, died after contracting malignant melanoma, one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

Following the receptionist’s death, Darren launched a fundraising effort in her memory.

He ran a half marathon with friends in Edinburgh last year, raising nearly £7,000 for Melanoma Focus.

One year on, Darren is set to get on his bike and ride 100 miles during the month of May — alongside family and friends — in the hope of raising awareness of the deadly cancer that took his partner.

The 23-year-old said: “She is still in my mind — I think about her every day.

“Last year’s fundraiser was a huge success and I wanted to keep something going for her.

“It is also good for me to keep making a positive out of the situation.

“I don’t think many people really know about malignant melanoma unless they are affected by it.

“This is a chance to raise awareness, especially among young people.

“It is really important to make sure that people are using sun cream — especially with it coming into summer.

“Young people should also be aware because Linzi was so young — too young for that to happen.”

Darren said he aims to reach his target by cycling four miles every day before work.

He explained: “I am not really a cyclist. I’m not a big fan of cycling but I thought that I would give it a go. The running last year wasn’t my cup of tea either but I gave it a bash.

“It was brilliant how many people got involved. We ended up taking a whole bus full of people through to the event last year.”

Linzi, of Newport, had a cancerous mole removed from the side of her head when she was 14 and it was thought she had recovered.

It then emerged that the cancer hadn’t been completely removed and had spread to her liver, spleen, bones and spine.

Darren’s fundraising page is still open and people who want to contribute can visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Run-for-LinziCraig.