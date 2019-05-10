Darkness into Light charity walk to take place in Perth on Saturday

One of the most poignant walks of the year will take place in Perth in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At 4am, a group will set off from the car park on Perth’s South Inch on the Darkness into Light walk. Participants will proceed down Tay Street to the monument at the head of the North Inch, where they will light candles in memory of those they have lost to suicide.

They will then complete a circuit of the North Inch before ending their walk at the statue to Prince Albert. The walk is around three miles in length.

People from all over Tayside and further afield will take part as, step-by-step, they will have in their thoughts those who have been lost in such tragic circumstances.

Walk organiser Tracy Swan, whose daughter, Jodie, died on May 18 six years ago, said hundreds of people have taken part in previous events.

She said: “This is the fourth year we have held the walk which raises awareness of the fact that so many lives are being lost to suicide. Some folk take the chance to raise sponsorship cash for the Lighthouse charity which is to operate a safe haven in Perth’s Kinnoull Street for those with suicidal thoughts.

“In the first year of the walk we had about 150 folk of all ages taking part and we have also had good numbers since then.

“Members of Andy’s Man Club, which does such great work supporting those in the male population and also helps men who might be going through tough times, are among those who are walking.

Tracy added: “People of all ages take part in the walk. We’ve even had mothers bring wee ones in their push chairs and we have a number of folk well past pension age walking.

“Anyone who wishes to join us is welcome, whether they have lost a person dear to them through suicide or they just want to offer support.

“More information is available on the Lighthouse Facebook page.”