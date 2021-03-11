Dark history: The story of Strathmartine Hospital

Derelict and decaying Strathmartine Hospital is a target for vandals, arsonists and graffiti artists. With plans to develop and partly-demolish the sprawling site – which has been described as a “potential deathtrap” – Gayle Ritchie goes behind the crumbling walls of the hospital to expose its dark and hidden history.
The tattered shreds of 1960s-style floral curtains shift soundlessly against gaping windows, the jagged panes of smashed glass glinting in the dim winter light.
