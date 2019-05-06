Dark comedy inspired by Dundee FC season to play in city

A play inspired by Dundee FC’s second spell in administration is set to hit the stage next month.

Administrator Bryan Jackson has swapped the boardroom for the stage with his play, The Pieman Cometh.

Bryan oversaw one of the most tumultuous periods in the club’s history when they entered administration in 2010.

The Dark Blues were on the receiving end of a 25-point penalty deduction after plunging into administration for the second time in less than 10 years.

This was countered by the team going on their longest-ever unbeaten run.

Bryan had to off-load prize asset Leigh Griffths, who was sold to Wolves for £150,000, to help balance the books

He said Dundee’s predicament wasn’t the worst situation he’d encountered in his time, which has included periods at Hearts and Portsmouth.

Bryan said the Dee faithful will see similarities in his fictitious tale about Dunwearie Football Club when it treads the boards of the Gardyne Theatre in June.

Protagonist Alan Ledger is tasked with the job of saving the club while dealing with delusional club owners, power hungry association officials, foul mouthed managers, passionate fans and the enigmatic, unyielding Pieman.

He said: “It features all the hallmarks of clubs I’ve been at – the crazy chairman, the supporters’ groups and it is very much a dark comedy.

“The title of the play comes because pies and football seem to go hand in hand. In certain situations at clubs I’ve been at I felt people were trying to focus on things like pies, as they didn’t want to focus on the troubles at hand.

“It isn’t just about football – it shows the impact of the predicament on the whole community.”

Bryan, who works as a consultant with Johnston Carmichael chartered accountants, said he is looking forward to bringing his play to the City of Discovery.

He added: “Dundee is a great footballing city and some of the inspiration has come from my time at Dens Park and my time at Dunfermline.

“I started writing the play on the beach two years ago while on holiday. It went away in a cupboard until I started work with journalist David Belcher on the project.”

Dundee entered their second administration after investment from financial backer Calum Melville dried up.

He said: “Melville was from Aberdeen and had no direct connection to the club – he was essentially investing false money.

“There was no security there for Dundee as he wasn’t a life-long fan.

“When I came in, as with any club, it was brutal. You had to cut the squad right down and competing on the field became secondary in ensuring the club’s long-term future.

“We appointed Barry Smith and had 12 first team players and six U/19 players in the pool.”

He added: “My time at Dundee certainly wasn’t the worst out of the seven clubs I’ve worked with.

“The supporters groups knew the situation the club was in.

“When I first came in it was literally back of a cigarette packet stuff, the high earners were gone.

“I was told we couldn’t get rid of Griffths as he was the only player of real value.

“He was sold to Wolves in January for a relative bargain price of £150,000.

“There was a bit of difficulty in the transfer initially but after 10 days it was sorted. Wolves eventually sold him to Celtic for £1 million.”

The Pieman Cometh will hit the stage on Thursday June 6.