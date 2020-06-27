Video: Pussycat Dolls’ Dundee gig going ahead depends on Holyrood advice, says council leader

The planned Pussycat Dolls concert at Slessor Gardens next month should not take place if it goes against Scottish Government advice, the city council leader has warned.

© PA

John Alexander said the local authority-run venue will not be in operation if the scientific and medical advice dictates large-scale events should be cancelled.

Tickets are still on sale for the Pussycat Dolls gig on July 26, which is being brought to Dundee by promoter the Liz Hobbs Group.

Earlier in lockdown, the Tele spoke to Ms Hobbs, the founder of the company, who said the plan remained to stage the event in the City of Discovery.

But as the weeks and months have gone on, it has looked less and less likely that it will be possible to have a large-scale event during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Alexander said any decisions must be dictated by the latest guidelines.

He said: “If the Scottish Government’s advice is that mass events such as a concert cannot take place on that date, then as far as I’m concerned, no council property could or should be used for that purpose. That goes against the grain of the Scottish Government’s advice.

© DC Thomson

“If something took place that was against the government’s advice, then that would be a real issue I think, for the professional reputation of an organisation that was following or continuing to move forward with plans against the advice of national government.

“I don’t think they would do that, I think reality dictates they’ll be guided by the advice that comes from Holyrood, but again, I think we’ve got to be very clear that we can’t have those types of events taking place if the medical and scientific advice says that it shouldn’t take place.

“I think, to be fair to Liz Hobbs, they’re in the same position that we’re all in – that from one week to the next, things can change dramatically.”

Although warning about the possibility of the open-air concert going ahead, Mr Alexander said he hoped, for those who had bought tickets, there would be a change in the coming weeks.

He said: “I hope that everybody that has bought a ticket can go and enjoy Pussycat Dolls in the glorious Dundee sunshine, and we’ll be clearer over the next couple of weeks as to whether that will be possible.”

The Liz Hobbs Group has been contacted for comment.