Dark Blues yet to see best of me insists Josh Todd

Midfielder Josh Todd says Dundee fans haven’t seen the best of him yet but he’s giving his all to help turn the club’s form around.

The 25-year-old has made just two league starts since signing for the Dark Blues from Queen of the South in the summer.

He’s after more opportunities but knows it’s all about taking your chance when it comes along and he’s hoping to do that at Arbroath tomorrow.

The Dens Park side travel up the coast to face the Red Lichties on the back of three Championship defeats and Todd knows that run can’t continue at a club like Dundee.

Speaking to the Tele, the versatile midfielder revealed training has been upbeat at Dens Park despite the disappointment of last week’s 2-1 defeat at home to Queen of the South.

He said: “As professionals, you come in on a Monday brush yourself down and pick up your mate next to you.

“As a squad and staff we’re good, training has been really sharp this week.

“We need to go there tomorrow and try to turn the tables.

“We feel the changing-room has really clicked, it’s very lively and upbeat.

“We just need to get some results going.

“We have a plan, this will be a different one because this isn’t something we’ve come up against yet.

“It will be a tight pitch, maybe not great and they’ll have the wind machine turned on.

“I have been there before in the lower leagues and sometimes conditions like that bring out the best in players.

“One game I played there before it wasn’t great with goal-kicks ending up back with the same goalie.

“That was my experience on a Tuesday night.

“You can end up with centre-halves defending their own goal kicks but it’s just another game in the Championship and we have players who can cope with it and win the three points.”

After a few seasons in the lower leagues with Annan Athletic before moving into the Championship with Dumbarton and then St Mirren, Todd was signed by previous manager Jim McIntyre on a pre-contract last January after an impressive first half to the season at Palmerston.

The ex-Carlisle kid netted five times in the second tier last term and has aspirations of a similar return with his new club.

To do that, the Englishman says he’d like more first-team chances but knows it’s up to him to convince current manager James McPake that he can make a difference in the first team.

Todd added: “I don’t think the Dundee fans have seen me at my best yet.

“That’s maybe down to me, maybe the step up club, who knows?

“From my point of view, I’m giving it all in training and, hopefully, I can put it on the first-team pitch.

“I haven’t started as many games as I would’ve liked but it’s a team game and it’s up to me to push the boys in training which I have been doing.

“I need to take my chances when they come and try to get a run in the team.

“I think my best form would come after a run in the team.

“I got that last season at Queen of the South.

“That was my first full one in the Championship and I really enjoyed myself.

“As much as training is good you get your real form and fitness playing 90 minutes when the lungs are bursting on the pitch week in, week out.

“I think I could bring more with a run in the team and I need to give that option to the gaffer.”