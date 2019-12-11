Dundee boss McPake admits squad ‘a bit short’ as he looks to January transfer window

Manager James McPake is finalising plans for some winter additions to improve his struggling Dundee side as the January transfer window nears.

In the summer, the Dens gaffer brought in a dozen new faces as the club aimed to recover quickly from Premiership relegation.

He accepts that’s taken longer than everyone at the club had hoped but has vowed that will be the last window with wholesale changes to the Dark Blues playing squad.

James said: “We’re speaking about how we’re going to recruit and what is needed in this window and the next to make us better.

“We have been looking ahead at the January window since the summer. Everybody in this league would want to add quality to their squad.

“Looking at the bench on Saturday at Arbroath, we are a bit short. If we get a couple of injuries then you are short but you are always looking to improve anyway.

“I’ve said before, I don’t want to go back to chopping and changing 10 players or whatever every window. That has happened for a number of windows at this club and that has to stop.

“That’s why we were so busy in the summer so we don’t have to keep doing that. It has taken a bit of time to get everything right since then.

“We are looking where we are short and what we can add but it has to be quality not just to add numbers to bulk up the squad for the second half of the season.”

Next up for the Dark Blues is a home clash with one of the form sides in the division at the moment, Dunfermline.

Since Dundee have taken just one point from their last 12, Stevie Crawford’s Pars have racked up three wins on the spin.

“It shows you what can happen,” added James. “We’ve kind of switched. Dunfermline have started winning games and we’ve started losing them.

“I met Stevie at a reserve game recently and we were talking about how quickly things can turn.

“It shows you that if you put a couple of results together you’re right back up there. They’re in the play-off places where we need to get back to.

“It’s a big game on Saturday, we need to be really positive and take the game to them.”

The Dens gaffer is wary of the threat posed by Dunfermline frontman Kevin Nisbet, who has scored 10 goals in his last seven matches for the Pars.

But he says, if his team can supply the Dundee strikers with the service Nisbet has enjoyed at East End Park then it’ll be the home attackers making the headlines.

He said: “Nisbet is a player I like.

“He was a threat in the first game of the season and we’ve obviously seen what he can do since then.

“They get the ball into the box for him. The big thing is they’re creating the chances for him and he’s putting them away.

“I believe we’ve got strikers who are every bit as good as anybody in the league – and they will score plenty of goals with the right service.

“With the strikers we’ve got in our team, we have to play to their strengths. Kane Hemmings’ goal on Saturday is an example.

“It was a great striker’s goal. He likes getting on the end of crosses. It’s a great ball from Cammy Kerr and a really good finish.

“Danny Johnson and Andrew Nelson are the same so, if we can create chances, that will be a big plus for us because we know we have players to get us goals.”