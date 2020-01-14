Dundee in talks to add Ayr United winger Alan Forrest to their squad

Dundee are in talks to add Ayr United winger Alan Forrest to their squad.

The 23-year-old is in demand, however, with a number of other clubs chasing his signature as his contract at Somerset Park runs down in the summer.

Forrest has played a key part in the Honest Men’s success over the past few seasons, helping them to the League One title in 2017/18 and to last season’s Premiership play-offs.

Brother of Celtic star James, Forrest has scored 53 times in 237 appearances for Ayr since 2013.

The Dark Blues are also in talks with Inverness right-back Shaun Rooney over a pre-contract move.

St Johnstone have joined the chase for the former York City and Queen of the South man, however.

Meanwhile, it’s understood the Dens Park club are keen to add at least two new faces this month to boost their ambitions for a second-place finish in the Championship.

It’s thought a centre-half and wide attacker are the key positions manager James McPake would like to strengthen.

Dundee’s squad is a man light now, too, as Rangers kid Josh McPake’s six-month deal loan ended yesterday.

The 18-year-old made seven appearances while at Dens Park.

Meanwhile, news of when Dundee will face Ayr United will have to wait until after this weekend’s Scottish Cup ties.

The match at Dens Park was called off on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

With the possibility of a replay with Motherwell in the Scottish Cup and the match with Partick on February 15 to be moved because of the Challenge Cup, the SPFL are likely to take their time in re-arranging the fixture.