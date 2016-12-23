Dundee midfielder James Vincent believes his team have to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to start picking up more points.

The former Inverness player returned to the starting line-up last weekend at Celtic Park and says he and his team-mates are defending well enough but must do better up top.

Vincent said: “We have to be more clinical in front of goal as we know we are solid at the back and a difficult team to break down.

“If we take our chances, I think we will take more points.”

Up next at Dens Park are Hearts, who recently appointed former Dundee United youth coach Ian Cathro as their manager.

Vincent, although thinking Cathro will want to put his own stamp on things, doesn’t expect a much-changed team from the one they played in October.

“Obviously, the new boss is going to change things and he will want to make an impact but that will take time.

“From our point of view, I see it as the same Hearts side and we need to stick to our game plan.”

Despite the chorus of boos around Tynecastle on Saturday after the Jambos drew with bottom-of-the-league Partick Thistle, Vincent doesn’t look too much into it and thinks the Dee must only focus on what they have to do in the game and nothing else.

“All it boils down to is how we deal with their threats and how we take the game to them,” said the 27-year-old.

“It’s all about us and not any other issues they have.

“There might be a bit of trepidation in their players and that could work in our favour but, even if it isn’t like that, we must focus and do our jobs.”

The last time the two clubs met this season, the Gorgie Road outfit came away with all three points in a 2-0 victory.

It was still a good performance by the Dark Blues, who created numerous chances, and the Stockport-born player thinks his team’s physical presence at set-pieces may be something they can capitalise on.

“We were very good at Tynecastle, hitting the woodwork twice from set-pieces and Yordi (Teijsse) also hitting the post from open play.

“We know we have players who attack the ball very well and that is something we will focus on.”

It has been a frustrating time for Vincent, who has been in and out of the team in recent weeks due to illness.

He is philosophical in his outlook, though, and is delighted to regain his spot in the starting XI.

“In hindsight, I shouldn’t have played in the Killie game as I was unwell but I wanted to give it a go.

“For the Ross County game, the gaffer felt I should recover fully from the bug, so he started young Jesse (Curran), who did well.

“I fully understood (why he’d been left out) but I came in and did well against Celtic, so I’m happy.”

The current home form has been turned around after not having won there this season until the Motherwell game at the start of October.

At that point, the team agreed they must make it more difficult for opposing teams when they come to Dens.

It has certainly worked with two wins and a draw in the last three home games. This is something Vincent believes is vital if they are to push themselves up the league.

“We said on our poor run we needed to turn Dens into a difficult place to come.

“You need to take maximum points at home and we’ll be going for that when we play Hearts.

“Everyone is confident we can do that after the performance last week against Celtic.”