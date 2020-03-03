Dark Blues boss McPake says he’ll not be treating ‘dangerous’ Alloa lightly

Dundee duo Jamie Ness and Jordan McGhee have recovered in time to be in contention for the visit of Alloa tonight.

The Dens Park surface is in better condition after Saturday’s clash with Arbroath was rained off with Ness (calf) and McGhee’s (hand) availability a further boost for the Dark Blues.

Boss James McPake, confirmed: “Everybody is available apart from Jordan Marshall (thigh) but he’s getting there.”

As for the Wasps, James is expecting them to be a “dangerous” proposition.

“It’s been a while since we played them, 3-0 in October,” he added.

“We saw enough of them here and down there we were quite good and deserved that scoreline.

“The game here, they deserved to come away with something after Jack Hamilton saved a penalty.

“We know how dangerous they are and they’re great on the eye to watch. They play some real good football and I like Peter (Grant) for that, he sticks to doing it that way.

“It’s a completely different test to what Arbroath would bring but, equally, it’s a dangerous one if not done right.”

As for Alloa’s part-time status having an impact on proceedings, McPake has his doubts.

“They know the demands of that and what it takes so I don’t think that will be an issue for them.

“They’ve got a manager who has worked at the very highest level and will have trained properly.

“He’ll have them prepared and ready. It doesn’t have any bearing if it’s on a Saturday or a Tuesday, in my opinion.

“They’ll be right up for it and are in a position where they’ll want to win games and get away from the bottom of the league.

“They’ll come here desperate for three points.”