GALLERY: Daring Dundee primary kids have fun in the sun at Dalguise

by Amy Hall
March 21, 2020, 3:36 pm
© SuppliedThe Rosebank Primary pupils in Dalguise.
The Rosebank Primary pupils in Dalguise.
From giant swings to archery, local pupils have been having fun in the great outdoors this week.

P7 youngsters at Rosebank Primary School headed to Dalguise in Perthshire to take part in numerous activities, with some of them testing their bravery and others developing their team work.

The pupils spent their days on the giant swing and a flying zipwire, trying archery and taking part in a sensory trail that involved them working in teams to navigate their way through obstacles while wearing blindfolds.

© Supplied
The kids taking part in an activity.

The team scaled a gigantic climbing wall and learned the importance of rope safety.

However, they didn’t only embark on land excursions. The youngsters took to the water as they tried out canoeing, with some of the daredevils in the class even braving the cold water to go for a dip.

Survival skills were also taught as the kids made their own shelters in the woods and learned how to make their own fires, without the use of matches or lighters.

Rosebank Primary School have spent the week in Dalguise taking part in lots of different outdoor activities
© SuppliedThe kids taking part in an activity.
© SuppliedThe Rosebank Primary pupils in Dalguise.
© SuppliedRosebank Primary School have spent the week in Dalguise taking part in lots of different outdoor activities.

The residential trip to Dalguise was probably the last trip the P7s will take as pupils at Rosebank Primary before they make the big step up to high school following the holidays.

Breaking