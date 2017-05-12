Terminal illness support charity Marie Curie is still looking for would-be daredevils to join an abseil challenge down the side of Dundee Dental Hospital.

The organisation is looking for up to 65 people, either individuals or teams of up to six, to take part in the challenge on June 3.

Brave souls will abseil down the side of the 150ft building to raise money to help the charity provide free nursing care across the DD postcode area.

A £25 registration fee, and a pledge to raise at least £100, are required in order to enter.

Prizes will also be awarded for the best fancy dress and full expert support will be provided on the day.

For more details and to sign up, call 01382 736627 or email nutella11.hm@gmail.com.