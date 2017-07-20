Danny Wilson insists he is ready to battle Bruno Alves and Fabio Cardoso for a slot in the Rangers defence.

The former Scotland international made his return after three months out on Tuesday as Gers took on St Johnstone in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Pedro Caixinha’s side sank to a narrow 1-0 loss at their Auchenhowie training base but the 45-minute run-out was a huge relief for Wilson as he prepares to fight for his place.

The 25-year-old said: “I was delighted to get back playing because it has been quite a while now, it is 11 weeks since I got injured.

“It has been a lot of hard work with the physios so I am just glad to be back out there.

“I have been back training for 10 days with the boys so this has been my first 45 minutes and, hopefully, I can move forward from here and get more minutes over the next few games before the season starts. I have obviously missed a few games so I am just playing catch-up now in terms of fitness.

“There was always going to be new defenders coming in, I spoke to the manager at the end of last season and he said he was going to bring some players in.

“The new boys have come in and we expect there to be even more competition for places this season and I am no different.

“I just need to concentrate on getting myself fit and giving myself the best opportunity to get back in the team.

“You can see Fabio is a good player with good qualities and I think we complement each other quite well.

“Bruno has come in the other day too and David Bates has also been playing too so there is good competition there for places which should bring out the best in everybody.”