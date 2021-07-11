Danny Rogers on trial at Dundee after spell training with Dundee United – and the Dark Blues are looking at another goalkeeper too

Danny Rogers has joined Dundee on trial after a spell training with city rivals Dundee United.

Goalkeeper Rogers was recently working out with United before the Tangerines signed former Motherwell No 1 Trevor Carson.

Rogers, who appeared for the Terrors in a 4-1 friendly win at Brechin, is now on the other side of Sandeman Street looking to win a deal with the Dark Blues.

As well as the 27-year-old former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock stopper, the Dee are also looking at fellow-Irish keeper Ian Lawlor.

The former Manchester City goalie is training with James McPake’s men at the moment as they look to add competition for No 1 Adam Legzdins.

Both keepers were pictured training with Dundee ahead of their Premier Sports Cup opener against Brora Rangers at Dens Park on Tuesday night.