Danny Mullen out to prove himself at Dundee after signing two-year deal at Dens Park

New Dundee striker Danny Mullen is out to prove himself at Dens Park after signing a two-year deal with the club.

Having won the Championship with St Mirren after leaving a Livingston side destined for the Premiership themselves, Mullen has pedigree in the second tier.

And he’s looking to show that in dark blue when the season gets going in October.

Speaking to Dee TV, he said: “I’m buzzing to be here. It’s been a long time coming. I can’t wait to get started and meet all the boys.

“Now I’m here I want to prove to the manager and prove to the team I can help the club get where they want to be.

“I know the league well, I’ve done well in the league before and I can see myself doing well at a club like this. It’s a massive club and the players here are top quality so I’m really forward to getting going.”

The 25-year-old came very close to joining James McPake’s men back in January, only for time to run out at the end of the transfer window.

And he says knowing the Dens boss has been an admirer for some time helped make the decision to sign up for the Dee six months later.

He added: “It was really close, just didn’t quite work out, but I’m here now and happy to be here.

“I think it’s half the battle being at a club that the manager likes you.”

Mullen, who will wear the number nine jersey, will already have won over some fans after his play-off goal helped keep the Buddies in the Premiership at the end of season 2018-19 at the expense of local rivals Dundee United.

Meanwhile, former Dens loan ace Christophe Berra insists he is ready to revive his Hearts career after being unceremoniously axed by former boss Daniel Stendel.

Berra, 35, remains baffled by the German’s decision to strip him of the captaincy and farm him out on loan to Dundee in January, emphasising that he was willing to fight for his place.

He was excellent for James McPake’s side, who kept five clean sheets in six games featuring the veteran stopper.

But Berra will go up against Dee with the Jambos in the Championship this season after reporting back for duty following the shutdown with renewed confidence.

The defender, who is contracted to Hearts until next summer, is determined to battle his way into the plans of returning head coach Robbie Neilson, his ex-Tynecastle team-mate, and prove that age is no barrier.

Reflecting on his enforced exile, Berra told the BBC: “I could understand if I was a bad egg but I’m not.

“I was happy to stay and fight for my place but the manager came in and you’ve got to respect his decision.

“I went to Dundee and, looking back, that was a great thing for me. I played in six games, undefeated, kept five clean sheets and enjoyed my football.

“I know I can still play at a good level. I don’t care about age – if you are learning every day, putting in the shift and performing well then you can play far beyond your years.

“I’ll do my utmost in training and, come the first game of the season, if the manager decides to pick me, then great.

“There are no guarantees in football no matter who you are. It’ll be down to me, in terms of how I perform in training and pre-season games.”

Dundee and Hearts go head to head at Tynecastle on October 17, the Championship’s opening day, and Berra acknowledges the capital club are favourites for the title.

However, he warned against anything approaching complacency.

Berra added: “We have expectations as a club and, there’s not point hiding it, everyone expects us to go up.

“We’re the hot favourites but in football, and sport in general, you need to earn the right to go up.

“Every team we play against will be trying their hardest – and there are good teams down there; good players. We need to have the right attitude and application.”