Danny Johnson – ‘Our attack will be nightmare for the opposition’

Danny Johnson says Dundee’s attacking line will be a “nightmare for defences” this season and has Aberdeen in his sights this Sunday.

The former Motherwell striker has made a fast start to life at Dens Park with three goals in his first three matches, including the winner on his debut against Inverness that booked passage to the knockout stages of the Betfred Cup.

The reward for that 1-0 home success was another tie at Dens with the Premiership Dons coming to town.

Despite beginning his Dark Blues career with a goal-a-game ratio so far, Johnson isn’t guaranteed a start this weekend.

New signing Kane Hemmings has joined Johnson at the club with an enviable goals record already at Dundee while Andrew Nelson replaced Johnson and nodded in the winner last weekend at home to Ayr in the league.

Johnson, though, says he’s revelling in the competition and hopes it brings the best out of the team.

He told the Tele: “We have three strikers capable of scoring goals which is great for the team.

“We have competition and, when you play, you’ve got to be scoring goals otherwise someone will take your place.

“Obviously I’ve come in and got my goals so I’m quite pleased I’ve managed to contribute like that.

“It looks like three strikers for two positions at the moment so it’s going to be good competition.

“If we are going to do well we can’t just rely on myself or one other striker.

“If you rely on one striker then teams will just suss you out whereas if we have the possibility of having two strikers scoring goals while they are playing and another to come on then that’s a nightmare for defences.

“The team has been keeping clean sheets in both the league and the cup which gives us a good base at the back but, with the strikers we have, we can outscore any team anyway.”

He added: “It’s been a good start. I came in and said I was going to score goals and did that straight away. I’m pleased to get off the mark so early.

“As soon as you come in you want to get that first goal so you don’t have to go searching for it, thinking whether that goal is going to come. I can relax now I’ve done that early and just enjoy my football and keep scoring.”

Johnson does have previous against the Dons, netting twice in a 3-0 win for Motherwell last season.While he has plans to inflict more pain on Aberdeen this weekend, he doesn’t expect the Dark Blues to have an upper hand over their Premiership opponents.

Derek McInnes’ side were in Europa League action last night at home to Rijeka while Dundee have had a free week following the weekend win over Ayr United.

Johnson doesn’t expect any tiredness, however, from the visitors.

He added: “I don’t think last night’s game will have any effect on Sunday.

“They will be fit and have a big squad so we can’t read anything into it. They haven’t had to travel so it’ll just be two teams going at it on Sunday with no disadvantages or anything like that.

“It will be a tough game against Aberdeen. It’s a cup competition and everyone here wants to get a cup run going, they’ll be no different, so it’ll be a good fight.”