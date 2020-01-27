Danny Johnson leaves Dundee for English League Two side Leyton Orient

Striker Danny Johnson has signed an 18-month deal with Leyton Orient after leaving Dundee.

The 26-year-old has made the switch south after just six months at Dens Park after struggling to displace Kane Hemmings from the Dark Blues starting XI.

Former Motherwell man Johnson leaves as the club’s top scorer this campaign, notching seven times in all competitions.

He started 13 of Dundee’s 28 matches this campaign with his last goal coming in a 4-3 win over Dunfermline on December 14.

Johnson’s departure leaves Dundee boss James McPake in the search for a new striker before the transfer window slams shut at midnight on Friday.

After joining the O’s, Johnson said: “I’m delighted to be here. You look at the ground, you look at the size of the club – it’s a great club to come to.

“Everywhere I go, I’m going to score goals. I’m a willing runner, hardworking and a fox in the box!”