A Dundee woman whose mountaineer dad died in an avalanche in 2001 has launched a fundraiser in the hope of preventing other families being devastated by a climbing death.

Mountaineer Denny Curran died after being caught in an avalanche on Glen Doll when he was just 36 years old.

His daughter Danni, from Charleston, today said that she has launched a fundraiser for the Scottish Air Ambulance in the hope that “no family has to go through what we did”.

The 24-year-old hairdressing student, who was nine at the time of the accident, said that she would do anything it took to try to help stop anyone else having to lose a family member in a similar accident.

She said: “He was climbing with a friend at Glen Doll and he got caught in an avalanche.

“He was an experienced climber — he had been in books about mountaineering — and he knew what he was doing.

“It just shows that it can happen to anyone.

“It was horrible growing up without my dad.

“I just hope that the money I raise can maybe help save someone’s life that is in the same situation my dad was in.

“I would hate anyone else to have to go through what I did.

“The Scottish Air Ambulance doesn’t get any funding, only donations, so the money could be the difference between saving someone’s life and them dying.

“I would hate any other family to be affected the way that we have been.”

Danni is set to abseil off the Forth Bridge in Denny’s memory.

She said: “I am absolutely terrified at the thought of doing it but it is something that I feel like I need to do for my dad’s memory.

“I have supported the air ambulance through donations for years but I always wanted to do something more.

“I am lucky because I have a lot of support — there are about 12 people that are going to come through with me. The fundraising has been doing really well.”

People who want to contribute to Danni’s effort can visit the fundraising page.