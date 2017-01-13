Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is edging toward giving new boy Thomas Mikkelsen his first start when Queen of the South visit tomorrow.

The Danish loan signing from Odense got the last 10 minutes of last Friday’s defeat at Hibs.

His fleeting appearance came just hours after he’d completed his switch from Scandinavia and only a day or so after returning from a holiday in Africa.

That time off because of Danish football’s winter shutdown was initially a concern but training this week has shown Ray the 26-year-old can be considered for 90 minutes of action.

“Thomas has been looking good in training all week,” said McKinnon.

“He got 45 minutes of a game at the beginning the week and he worked hard. He also looked good and has been sharp in training.

“He is in my thoughts for Saturday and he’s what we thought he would be — someone who goes and attacks the ball.

“He’s got pace and work-rate, too, with good movement. He can be a good team player for us.

“You are taking about a player with a good pedigree.

“He’s had plenty games in the Danish Superleague and he was with Gothenburg on loan in Sweden last season.

“That’s a decent standard and he has good experience.”

And Ray revealed communication with his new team-mates will not be a problem.

“He speaks perfect English, better than most of us in fact!”