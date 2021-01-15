Trio deny assaulting and robbing man, injuring him to the danger of his life

Three men have denied attacking and robbing another man in a city street during an appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court.

HMP Perth prisoners Daniel Blake and Edward Prus along with Alexander Whyte, of Hepburn Street, allegedly attacked the man on Provost Road in Dundee on August 12 last year.

The trio allegedly seized his body, placed him in a headlock and restricted his breathing before dragging him.

It is alleged the man was also lifted from the ground. Prosecutors claim the attack caused the man to suffer injury to the danger of his life.

Blake, 42, Prus, 39, and Whyte, 44, allegedly robbed the man of a roll-up, £60 in cash and a mobile phone.

A separate charge alleges Blake assaulted Simon Pedgrift, a force support officer, at police headquarters, West Bell Street, by seizing him, causing jda him to fall before holding him down and struggling with him.

Blake claims he acted in self-defence.

Solicitors acting for the trio tendered not guilty pleas on their behalf when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

