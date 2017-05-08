Onlookers were stunned to see a car crash through a wall and dangle precariously over an open space in the grounds of a Perthshire hospital.

A blue Mini Cooper was left hanging off the edge of a car park wall at Perth Royal Infirmary on Saturday.

Unconfirmed reports say that an elderly driver had mistaken the accelerator for the brake pedal, causing the car to smash through the wall and tipped over the edge.

Scottish Ambulance Service said it attended the scene at 10.57am and dealt with one patient on the scene before taking them into hospital for treatment.

There was no information on the extent of their injuries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said “Police Scotland attended at Taymouth Terrace at 11.05am on Saturday May 6 after reports of a road traffic collision involving one car.”