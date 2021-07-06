Dangerous trees removed from Dundee to Perth rail line following crash

Hazardous trees have been removed after a train collided with a fallen tree, injuring the train driver.

Network Rail has removed any potentially dangerous trees or vegetation near the railway line around the St Madoes area, after the collision on May 21.

The ScotRail train was travelling between Dundee and Perth when a tree came down onto the tracks.

The fallen tree smashed through a window, injuring the driver and damaging the train cab.

Hazardous trees

After the accident, site inspections showed a number of hazardous trees close to the rail track on the Dundee to Perth line.

Management which began on May 26 to ensure any obstructive trees or vegetation was removed has now been completed.

According to experts, the collision occurred due to heavy rainfall and high winds, with the ground already waterlogged.

The bad weather caused the mature but shallow rooted tree to fall across the rail track, causing the crash.

Dangers of overgrown vegetation

Jonathan Callis, Network Rail’s senior asset engineer, said the incident highlighted how dangerous overgrown or diseased lineside trees and vegetation can become.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the train driver injured in this incident and we wish him well as he recovers.

“What took place at St Madoes is a very real example of how an unstable tree can present risk to the safety of Scotland’s railway.

“It’s one of the reasons our teams proactively inspect rail lines and tightly control tree and vegetation growth.

“We actively encourage anyone who owns trees near rail corridors to monitor their size and health and to contact Network Rail for advice if they believe these are becoming a risk to railway safety.”

Environmental action

Network Rail’s ecology team have set out to improve lineside trees and vegetation management while ensuring there is little impact on wildlife and surrounding environments.

So far, the removal of felled trees has helped save bat roosts and nests.

Some logs and tree stumps were also preserved to provide biodiverse habitats for animals, insects and fauna.