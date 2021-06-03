Two of the world’s deadliest snakes call Fife home according to new dangerous pets data, whilst 17 bison reside in Perth and Kinross.

As of June, there were a total of 11 dangerous animals registered in the Kingdom, up from eight earlier this year.

The creepy creatures include snakes such as a mamba, which has venom that can kill in around 20 minutes according to National Geographic.

Animal Kingdom

Other deadly snakes kept by the same person in Fife include a Taipan, a King cobra, a South American rattlesnake, and a “highly venomous” Snouted cobra.

National Geographic listed the Taipan, native to inland Australia, as the snake with the world’s most toxic venom.

“That’s because the inland taipan has both the most toxic venom and injects the most venom when it bites,” they said.

The figures obtained through Freedom of Information requests also show a second dangerous pets licence granted by Fife Council for a Savannah Cat – a cross between a wild and domestic cat.

Meanwhile, a third licence covers someone who keeps a venomous three Wagler’s Vipers as well as a juvenile Spectacled caiman.

The three licences cover properties in the KY8, KY1 and KY7 areas of Fife, according to Fife Council.

Wild horses

In Perth and Kinross, five wild horses and 17 bison are amongst the wild animals kept by local enthusiasts.

In guidance for people who keep bison, the Scottish Government say: “Although they appear bulky and heavy, bison can move more quickly than most horses.

“Once running at full speed, bison can break through relatively heavy fencing. It is therefore important that fencing be strong and secure.”

According to separate data from the animal welfare charity Born Free there were no deadly animals registered in Dundee or Angus.

The Scottish Government requires anyone who keeps dangerous or wild animals to be a given a licence.

An inspection will be carried out where the animals are to be kept, the government say.

Guidance on keeping venomous snakes say they must be housed in a tank inside a room that has been “snake proofed”.

‘Wild animals as exotic pets puts owners and the wider public at risk’

Chris Lewis, Born Free’s Captivity Research Officer: “It is unbelievable that, in today’s society, so many dangerous animals, including big cats, large primates, crocodiles and venomous snakes, are in private ownership in the UK; including parts of Scotland.

“Increasing demand for all kinds of wild animals as exotic pets puts owners and the wider public at risk of injury or disease.

“It also results in serious animal suffering, and the demand increases the pressure on many wild populations which are often already under threat.”