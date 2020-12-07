Claims man, 20, caused road smash after driving stolen car on wrong side of the road in Dundee

A 20-year-old man allegedly caused a road smash after driving a stolen car on the wrong side of the road in poor weather conditions.

Lennon Russell allegedly drove dangerously on multiple roads across the city on October 3.

Russell is alleged to have driven at excessive speed in poor weather and lighting conditions on Kinghorne Road, Strathmartine Road, Main Street, Dens Road and Moncur Crescent.

He is accused of overtaking vehicles on the opposite side of the road, driving towards oncoming vehicles and colliding with a silver Audi causing extensive damage.

Russell, of Strathcarron Place, allegedly stole the vehicle he was driving from Balgarthno Road on the same date.

Prosecutors allege that Russell drove without a valid policy of insurance and failed to stop when asked to by the police.

He is also alleged to have failed to stop following the collision and failed to report it.

Russell appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court where no plea was made on his behalf.

No motion for bail was made by defence solicitor Mike Short.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case for further examination and remanded Russell in custody.