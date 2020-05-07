Dangerous drivers facing jail for high-speed chases across Dundee in stolen Mercedes

Two joyriders are facing jail after being involved in high-speed police chases in the same stolen Mercedes.

Alan Phillips and Reace Stewart, both 21, narrowly avoided collisions as they were pursued by officers across some of Dundee’s busiest roads on October 31.

Police were on the lookout for the £37,000 car which had been stolen from a farm in St Andrews three days prior.

Stewart was seen driving the wrong way across a roundabout before crashing into a lamppost while Phillips sped through a red light and almost collided with a police vehicle.

Both men admitted driving the car dangerously at Dundee Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

The car was firstly spotted being driven by Stewart on Old Craigie Road and Clepington Road before officers spotted the car on Strathmore Avenue and Loon’s Road, this time with Phillips behind the wheel.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said that during the first incident, the car was spotted by an off-duty police officer who followed the vehicle.

As the vehicle entered a roundabout, Stewart overtook three vehicles on the wrong side of the road. However, after almost driving into a large vehicle, Stewart then reversed past other road users, before crashing into a lamppost and fleeing the scene.

Stewart again was seen driving on Pitkerro Road just before noon and narrowly avoided a collision before driving through a red light on Clepington Road.

Police continued to search for the vehicle throughout the day and officers spotted the car at around 3.25pm.

Phillips sped off at a set of traffic lights after seeing the police pull alongside the car and almost collided with the police vehicle.

While on Loon’s Road, police tried to box the car in but Phillips drove on the wrong side of the road and caused officers to take evasive action before speeding off out of sight.

The pair, both prisoners of HMP Perth, were nabbed after the owner contacted the police to say that software from the car was able to trace its location.

Stewart pleaded guilty to driving dangerously at excessive speeds, overtaking waiting vehicles, trying to enter a roundabout the wrong way, reversing at speed on the wrong side of the road, colliding with a lamppost, driving at excessive speed on the wrong side of the road, driving through a red light and almost colliding with a police car.

Phillips admitted driving the same car without insurance, while disqualified from driving as well as resetting the vehicle. He also drove dangerously by driving at excessive speed, overtaking waiting vehicles, driving on the wrong side of the road at excessive speed, driving through a red light and narrowly avoiding a collision with a police car.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on the pair until June for reports. Bail was refused and they were remanded in custody.