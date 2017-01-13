A repeat dangerous driver who ignored his passenger’s plea to slow down before crashing into a signpost is appealing his sentence.

William Murray, 30, of Arklay Street, Dundee, was jailed for six months, reduced from nine, at Dundee Sheriff Court in October.

Murray had been with friends at a restaurant in the city when he drove them into north-east Fife.

He picked up speed as he drove through Newport and Wormit, prompting one scared passenger to tell him to slow down but he didn’t and crashed into a road sign on St Fort Road in Wormit.

He was jailed for six months to be served consecutive to his 11-month sentence for an unrelated matter.

Now, he will appeal the length of the sentence on January 17 on grounds that it was excessive.

His solicitor Darren De Rosa said: “We will be arguing that nine months was an excessive starting point, especially when it is running consecutive to his other sentence.”