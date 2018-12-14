Danger time earmarked as flood alert issued for Dundee

A flood alert has been issued for Dundee and Angus.

A statement by Sepa said: “Due to a combination of strong winds and large waves, there is a risk of flooding from spray and wave overtopping.

“The greatest risk is around the time of high water on Saturday around 20:00 (time for Dundee). Areas particularly at risk are areas exposed to the south-east and south-south-east.”

The alert adds: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

For more information go to Sepa’s Floodline website.