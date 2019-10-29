Dancers ‘Party in Pink’ for charity at Dundee International Sports Centre

A ‘Party in Pink’ dance event has taken place for charity.

The annual Zumbathon for breast cancer charities took place at Dundee International Sports Centre.

Also at the event was Aimi Munro, a Boobette with cancer charity CoppaFeel.

Aimi shared some of her story and let people know what CoppaFeel is all about.

She said: “For me, being part of Coppafeel for five years has been like therapy.

“Being a Boobette and being able to share my story and possibly encourage and empower even just one person to check their boobs is amazing.

“I’m grateful to be able to share the inspirational work of Coppafeel.”

There are only five Boobettes in Scotland.

Anyone interested in joining, male or female, can apply when applications open in January.

Organiser Gillian Wallace said: “The fundraiser is something that Zumba does every year.

“We run Party in Pink in October to try to promote breast cancer awareness.”