Dancers get into the groove at Dundee’s Urban Moves Dance Festival

Leisure and Culture Dundee’s Urban Moves Dance Festival featured performances of dance to celebrate the wonderful and creative work that the young people have been achieving in their dance classes.

Members of all Urban Moves dance classes were invited to perform, ensuring that all groups had an opportunity to experience dancing on stage within a performance environment.

There was also an opportunity for elite dancers from the Urban Moves junior company, training company and dance company to show off their skills.

The annual festival provides an opportunity for parents, guardians, friends and dance lovers to share in the dance experience.

Alex Hare, dance officer at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “This festival just goes from strength to strength.

“We have some incredible talent in Dundee and many of our dancers have gone on to achieve great things.

“These shows are about having great fun and are a great chance for the young people to entertain their friends and families.

“They are a real celebration of dance, teamwork, creativity and participation.

“The atmosphere was electric throughout the weekend and everyone can be really proud of their performances.

“We would also like to thank our fabulous audiences for supporting us at our sold-out shows.

“This is a highlight of the year for us and all the hard work that the dancers and coaches have put in during rehearsals has paid off massively.

“I can confidently say the future of dance in the city is very bright indeed.”

Young people interested in dance in the city can get involved in the Urban Moves summer dance camps. For details, visit leisureandculturedundee.com/ha19.