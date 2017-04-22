They met in the Palais on a Thursday night — she was due to emigrate to Canada, he was a sailor about to join a ship in South Africa.

Their plans were abandoned and just three weeks and two days later, they were married in Dundee Registrars.

And now Benny Flynn and Jean Robertson are celebrating 50 years wed!

Benny, now 73, grew up in Douglas and joined the Merchant Navy, serving a total of five years as a stoker before he met Jean from Thomson Street.

They clicked big time that night in the Palais and have never looked back.

Their best man was Sandy Bryson and maid of honour was Jean’s little sister, Gail Strachan, while the reception was in Jean’s mum’s house.

Benny and Jean, now 72, both worked with Timex for a while before Benny went offshore, working in the oil industry for 27 years.

So, what was the appeal of Jean that caused such a change in plans?

“She was no’ a bad dancer, I suppose,” said Benny.

Jean says Benny’s sense of humour won her over instantly.

The couple have family in Canada and the United States, with Gail, from California, set to visit Dundee in the near future.

Jean’s big sister, Anne Caird, is remembered as being Dundee’s first female traffic warden.

A 50th anniversary celebration is taking place this month at the Douglas Club with about 100 family and friends coming along to mark the milestone.

Congratulations to a golden couple!