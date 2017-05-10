Dance music DJ Robert Miles dies at 47

DJ and dance music producer Robert Miles has passed away aged 47.

The Swiss-born star, most famous for his ’90s smash-hit Children, passed away from an unreported illness, according to DJ Mag Italia.

Miles, real-name Robert Concina, scored a number one hit in six countries with his iconic floor-filler before moving on to more experimental sounds; eventually setting up Open Lab (a Balearic radio station).

A host of his fellow DJs took to social media as the news broke to express their shock and sadness at the news.

Legendary House DJ Pete Tong wrote on his Twitter: “Sad to hear Robert Miles passing r.i.p thanks for the music #deconstruction#classichouse.”

Another icon of the ’90s electronic scene, Darude, wrote: “#RIP Robert Miles. Thank you for the inspiration, direction & courage!”

Armin can Buuren tweeted: “Really in shock to hear the news of the passing of Robert Miles… R.I.P.”

Miles was born in 1969 in the Swiss town of Fleurier, though his family relocated to Italy when he was young.

Growing up in the small town of Fagagna, located near Venice, the DJ is said to have discovered his love for music via the family piano and a pair of turntables.

His last studio offering was TH1rt3en in 2011.

Originally pursuing a career path in electronic engineering, he abandoned this and left school at 17 having dedicated himself to DJing; setting up a pirate radio station whilst also turning his hand to live shows.

A few years later he broke into the public consciousness with Children, his 1995 release, which was a smash-hit across the globe and went to No. 1 in six countries.

Releasing six studio albums in his career, Robert’s biggest commercial hit was 1996’s Dreamland which hit the Top 10 in seven countries – charting at number two in Switzerland and Germany, and number three in New Zealand.

Children saw Robert pick-up the Best International Male Newcomer award at the 1997 BRITs, while he also had some success in the film world with his track, Trance Shapes, featuring on the soundtrack for 2002’s The Bourne Identity.

According to Mix Mag, the DJ turned his back on the limelight and concentrated on setting up OpenLab Radio in Ibiza, which he launched in 2013.