A Dundee shopkeeper has become an overnight internet star after one of his customers caught him dancing in the street.

Rao Saim, 36, owner of Court Street News in Maryfield, admitted the rhythm did finally get to him after he was filmed dancing to a customer’s music that was blasting from their car stereo.

The store owner said he didn’t know he was being filmed until the end of his routine.

Rao, who has run the shop since 2015, said he is “stunned” by the reaction to the clip — with people as far away as Pakistan commenting on the video.

He said: “It was completely accidental.

“It had been sunny outside and a customer had gone into her car and the music was quite loud — I just started moving.

“It wasn’t until the end that I realised I was being filmed.

“The customer came back later in the day and told me they had uploaded the video online.”

The video, which has racked up thousands of views, has made Rao — affectionately known by his customers as Saim — a local celebrity.

He added: “I went to the cash and carry and they were saying ‘there’s the dancer’.

“I was getting comments from fellow business owners saying ‘I saw the video’ — initially I was a bit embarrassed then I took pride in it.

He added: “It was Bollywood style at the end of the routine — but I don’t know if there’s a particular style to it. I’ll maybe need to work on a new routine and get some of the customers involved.”

Rao, who previously worked at DM Digital — a British Pakistani television network — as an anchor, said he will continue to entertain his customers.

He said: “It’s always been my nature to be friendly. I sometimes drum the table for customers when I hear a tune coming on, as well as a bit of dancing behind the counter, but this is the first time I’ve been filmed.

“I listen to the old tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s, but this was quite a modern song.

“I’ve been stunned by the reaction — there are obviously a lot better dancers out there than me but the comments were all very positive.

“But I won’t be going on Britain’s Got Talent anytime soon — put it that way.”