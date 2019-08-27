Damselfly statue stolen from Arbroath pond ‘anonymously returned’

A statue that was stolen from an Arbroath pond has been anonymously returned.

The damselfly statue was stolen from Keptie Pond on August 17.

Police have said that it has now been returned, undamaged, to the Friends of Keptie Pond group who are currently arranging for it to be placed back.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Unfortunately, while the statue is not damaged, its mount is, and it will still cost time and money to effect repairs.

“We are still treating this incident as a theft – if this was supposed to be some kind of prank, it certainly wasn’t funny.

“This has been a very popular attraction at Keptie Pond for the local community, and was part of an educational tool for local children’s groups and schools who can now resume their guided visits.

“We have been asked to reiterate that this malicious act had a wider impact on the local community, and that this area is geared towards the conservation of certain wildlife. Please be considerate and sensible if you are visiting the pond area, and don’t enter the water for any reason unless authorised to do so.”